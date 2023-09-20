DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,112 shares of company stock worth $1,715,930 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.