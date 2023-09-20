DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 517.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,786. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

