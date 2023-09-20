DnB Asset Management AS Invests $814,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

