DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

