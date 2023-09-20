DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $803,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 526.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 81,206 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $18,295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 839,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

