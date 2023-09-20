DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after buying an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 38.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

