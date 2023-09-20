DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,806 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

