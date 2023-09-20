DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after purchasing an additional 253,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AFG opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.58 and a 12 month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.