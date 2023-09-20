DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

