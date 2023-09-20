DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,096 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,845,569.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.