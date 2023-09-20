DnB Asset Management AS Sells 130,959 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,959 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Down 1.0 %

Vistra stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

