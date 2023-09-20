DnB Asset Management AS Sells 278 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after buying an additional 695,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.3 %

Assurant stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

