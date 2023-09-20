DnB Asset Management AS Sells 462 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

