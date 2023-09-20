DnB Asset Management AS Sells 700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 132,395 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,393 shares of company stock worth $1,750,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.