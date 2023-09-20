DnB Asset Management AS Sells 84,741 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,741 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after buying an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,642,000 after buying an additional 274,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

