DnB Asset Management AS Sells 948 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

