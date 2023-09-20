DnB Asset Management AS Takes $546,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,718 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.