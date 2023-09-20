DnB Asset Management AS Takes $579,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715,072 shares of company stock worth $137,023,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.