DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

