DnB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.57. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.