DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,871.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,166 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $5,945,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

