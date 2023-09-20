DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 84,169 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 72,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $624,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $292,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

