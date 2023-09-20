DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

