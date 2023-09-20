DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

