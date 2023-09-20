Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

