Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,248 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

