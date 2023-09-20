Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,659 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,659 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 630,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 393,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 225,590 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

