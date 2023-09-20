Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 6,310 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

