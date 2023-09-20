Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,760,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $15,440,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after buying an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

