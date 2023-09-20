Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 11,432 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 267,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 287,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $674.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

