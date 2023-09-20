Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 2,283 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

