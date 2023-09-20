Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 77,379 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

