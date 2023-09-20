Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $457.78 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

