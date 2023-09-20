Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

