Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Get Our Latest Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.