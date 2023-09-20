Duality Advisers LP Has $266,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $136.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

