Duality Advisers LP Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $225,495.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,755. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

