Duality Advisers LP Has $356,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

