Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 434,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

