Duality Advisers LP Invests $172,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $601,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 191,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.