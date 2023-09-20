Duality Advisers LP Invests $205,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

