Duality Advisers LP Invests $206,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 77.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 319.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

