Duality Advisers LP Invests $235,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $241,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 369,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

