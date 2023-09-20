Duality Advisers LP Invests $269,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.7 %

FHB stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.