Duality Advisers LP Invests $284,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,989.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 259,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 4.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

