Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,239 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

