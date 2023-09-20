Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

