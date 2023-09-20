Duality Advisers LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGO opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

