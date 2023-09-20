Duality Advisers LP Makes New $254,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

