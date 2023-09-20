Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 615.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 73.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 131.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 143,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.